There will be no statutory holiday for GNWT employees this coming Monday.

Premier Caroline Cochrane issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming that the territorial government would not follow the federal government in giving its workers the day off. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier this week that federal government workers would not be required to work on Sept. 19 due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In making the announcement, Cochrane stated that all territorial government offices and service locations would be open for business as usual.

“In the Northwest Territories, our public service is much broader than in other jurisdictions and providing an additional holiday at this short notice would have far reaching service delivery implications,” the premier said.

Cochrane added that she would find her own ways to consider her majesty’s impact and mourn her passing her own way.

There is a memorial event planned at the legislative assembly’s great hall on Monday beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cochrane will be co-hosting on that occasion with Frederick Blake, Speaker of the House, and Commissioner Margaret Thom.

Cochrane said there will be a book of condolence for people to sign at the event.

Both Yellowknife Education District No. 1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools confirmed schools will be running as normal on Monday, but there’s still no word on what the City of Yellowknife is planning to do for its employees.