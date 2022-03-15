The winter sitting of the Nunavut Legislative Assembly will have to temporarily continue without the presence of Premier P.J. Akeeagok, who is now in isolation due to possible exposure to Covid-19.

“This weekend, members of my household and I were exposed to someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. Although I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, per public health instructions I will be isolating until March 23,” Akeeagok stated on Tuesday afternoon. “During my absence, Deputy Premier Pamela Gross will be acting premier.”

Akeeagok said he’s been following public health measures to reduce the risk of contracting the virus and he’s fully vaccinated with his booster shot.

“Isolating is hard for any family; however, we all must do our part to protect vulnerable community members such as Elders, individuals with compromised immune systems and young infants who are not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. To this end, I am following the isolation guidelines and public health advice,” stated the premier. “I want to thank the hardworking team at the Department of Health who have been tirelessly managing the Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years. I also want to urge Nunavummiut to protect themselves and our communities by getting the Covid-19 vaccine and booster shot, we know this is our best defense against the virus.”