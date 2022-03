Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Northern Affairs Minister Daniel Vandal will be tuning in virtually to the Iqaluit city council chambers to make an announcement regarding an Iqaluit water improvement project in Nunavut on April 1. Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Iqaluit mayor Kenny Bell will also be in attendance.

Members of the public are invited to view the announcement live on the City of Iqaluit’s Facebook page at 9 a.m.