Prince Charles, prince of Wales, and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, will be making their way to Canada to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a planned stop in Yellowknife in May.

The official announcement came through the royal pair’s website on Monday, April 11.

NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane stated that details of the tour will be available in the month leading up to the visit, but referenced efforts that will go into the reception.

“This visit will provide an opportunity for Northerners to demonstrate their unmatched hospitality and to showcase for the world the rich and diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of our territory,” Cochrane said.

As part of the Canadian trip, the prince and duchess will visit communities in the NWT, Newfoundland and Labrador and the Ottawa area.

Charles has previously been to Canada 18 times, while Camilla visited on four occasions. The pair last toured the country in 2017. During that time, they made stops in Ontario, Nunavut and Ottawa, where their royal highnesses marked the 150th anniversary of Confederation with Canadians.

The last time royalty made a trip to the Northwest Territories was in July 2011 when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the duke and duchess of Cambridge, visited to mark the 60th anniversary of the reign of the queen.