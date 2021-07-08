A new Tlicho community exhibit has gone up at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (PWNHC), to honour the signing of Treaty 11.

It is the 100th anniversary of when Chief Mowhi signed the Treaty on August 22, 1921 in Behchoko.

This new exhibit was a partnership with the Tlicho Government, Tlicho citizens and the PWNHC. The exhibit was created to share stories about the treaty from the Tlicho point of view.

“The Tlicho are pleased to share the story of the signing of Treaty 11 and its connection to present day self-government. Chief Mowhì knew what was coming and 100 years later we are on the path that recognizes our nation and our land. The exhibit also highlights the memories we have of annual treaty days when the Tlicho people would travel by canoe, gather and celebrate together with traditional dances and feasts,” said George Mackenzie, Tlicho Grand Chief.

The exhibit displays the treaty medal from the Tlicho region, which is a loan from the Tlicho Government. The public can also see a hand-sewn replica of a chief’s treaty jacket and pointed toe moccasins.

“The new community exhibit at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre tells the century-long story of Treaty 11 from the perspective of the Tlicho. Today, 100 years after the signing of Treaty 11, we continue to build a relationship with the Tlicho based on mutual respect, recognition of Indigenous and treaty rights, self-government, and shared responsibilities,” said R.J. Simpson the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment.

Treaty 11 led to the signing of the Tlicho Agreement 82 years later, on August 25, 2003. The agreement provided the Tlicho peoples rights to land, resources, and self-government.

Tlicho treaty lands account for some 39,000 km and spans the landscape between Great Slave Lake and Great Bear Lake.

The public can see the exhibit at the museum now from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. now on Wednesday to Sundays

The official opening is on July 16 and It will include a fire-feeding ceremony and statements about the treaty.