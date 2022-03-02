The landing of a private aircraft carrying Russian nationals in Yellowknife has prompted a federal investigation.

Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie confirmed the incident during a sitting of the Legislative Assembly on March 2.

The plane had landed at Yellowknife Airport the previous day.

“I’m just shaking; When I got the call, I was like, ‘Oh my,’” she said.

She said the passengers appeared to be on their way to Resolute, Nunavut to take part in a planned arctic expedition.

The federal government announced on Sunday it would no longer allow Russian planes into Canadian airspace in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Archie said the plane had been grounded, and that the matter was under investigation by both Transport Canada and Canadian Border Services.

“Potential consequences and enforcement actions will be determined once the facts are clear,” she said.

“Of course, we’re all aware of the terrible and unjustified invasion of in the Ukraine,” said Archie. “And I appreciate that we’re all extra watchful. This world, including those of us in the Northwest Territories, remain concerned about the Russian government’s aggression towards its peaceful neighbors.”

Hay River South MLA Rocky Simpson asked Archie if the federal government would provide more resources to the North in response to the events in Eastern Europe. “This is a serious situation, and I just want to make sure that the people in the territory know what’s going on,” he said.

Archie said only that “International security, including Arctic security, is the lead of the federal government, but we communicate with them about the safety of our territory on an ongoing basis.”