Work is underway to clean up a propylene glycol spill in the vicinity of Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit.

The municipality stated that a city contractor caused the spill while working on a sewer upgrade project.

“Qulliq Energy Corporation immediately responded and closed the affected district heat system pipeline to prevent further spillage,” a City of Iqaluit news release stated on Tuesday evening, adding that the spill has been reported to the territorial Department of Environment, which is providing expertise on managing the incident.

There was no indication of the volume of the spill.

Propylene glycol is a clear, odourless, tasteless liquid found in food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticalproducts and is relatively non-toxic to humans and wildlife, according to the city.