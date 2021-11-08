The system that processes self-isolation plans (SIPs) for people entering the Northwest Territories will not be accepting any applications for two hours this evening, from 6-8 p.m.

According to the Covid-19 Secretariat, ProtectNWT plans to use that time to bring online its new and improved SIP processing system. No SIPs will be accepted while the work is being done.

“The previous system became overwhelmed in early August 2021 as a result of increased travel after the self-isolation requirements were changed for all NWT residents on June 21, 2021,” a news release from the GNWT reads. “The COVID Secretariat has made changes to the system used by ProtectNWT, to ensure it can support the higher volume of SIPs that will be submitted during the upcoming holiday season, and in preparation for future changes related to leisure travel.”

According to the Secretariat, there will now be only one SIP that is streamlined to each applicant’s reason for entering the NWT. The system will automatically direct users through the appropriate fields if eligible for self-isolation exemptions.

To facilitate this change, the system will be shut down from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm (MST) on November 8, 2021. This means that the system will not accept any SIPs during this time period. There is no need to resubmit any forms that have already been submitted, these will be automatically moved into the new system.

ProtectNWT operators are available to assist and can be contacted between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. MST, seven days a week at 8-1-1 from within the NWT. Call 1-833-378-8297 from outside the NWT, or email protectnwt@gov.nt.ca.