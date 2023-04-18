Hay River’s largest full-scale hotel is now for sale.

Ptarmigan Inn which is located downtown at 10 J Gagnier Street was listed by Century 21 Monday evening at $4.25 million.

According to the listing the hotel has 42 guest rooms and three conference rooms that can accommodate up to 145 guests.

The 45,000 square feet building, which is situated on a 1.4 acre lot on Gagnier Street, was constructed in 1966 but saw renovations in 2005 that lasted for eight years. That same year, the Rowes Group of Companies purchased the hotel.

Connected to Ptarmigan Inn are also two food and beverage establishments – the Doghouse Pub and Keys Dining, according to the listing.

The notice also states the inn garnered $4 million in gross revenue in 2021.

Ptarmigan Inn manager Terry Rowe declined to comment when reached Tuesday night. Town of Hay River senior administrative officer Glenn Smith said he only learned about the listing on Monday evening but also declined to comment.

NNSL attempted to reach the Rowe Group of Companies Monday evening but a representative could not be immediately reached.

This story will be updated.