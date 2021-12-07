On Dec. 3, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Micheal Patterson announced the easing of Covid-19 related public health measures in Pond Inlet.

With no active cases and all high-risk contacts completing isolation for two weeks, there is a lower risk to contracting Covid-19.

Patterson stated masks remain mandatory in all Nunavut communities.

The following changes have been made to public health measures:

-No limit to outdoor gatherings

-Indoor private gatherings are limited to 15 people

-Indoor public gatherings, including conference spaces and community halls are limited to 100 people or 75 per cent capacity

-Libraries and galleries are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, group tours are limited to 25 people

-Gyms, fitness centres, are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, group sessions limited to 25 people

-Places of worship are limited to 100 people or 75 per cent capacity

-Arenas are limited to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, up to 50 spectators

-Restaurants and licenced establishments may open to 75 per cent capacity

-Group counselling sessions are limited to 20 people

-Long-term care and Elders’ facilities may only have two visitors per resident