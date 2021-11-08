Public health officials are appealing for calm after identifying a cluster of four Covid-19 diagnoses in Tuktoyaktuk.

Dr. James Talbot, acting chief public health officer, said Monday, Nov. 8 that the cases are related and there is no evidence of community transmission of the disease.

The infected individuals are isolating and contact tracing is underway. Public health has deployed a rapid response team to the community to help out, mostly with testing and tracing.

“The GNWT is responding appropriately in the community in efforts to keep the risks to the public low,” Talbot said. “All residents are encouraged to continue practicing healthy habits,wash your hands, wear a mask in indoor public spaces and keep distance between your household groups.

“When cases are identified in a community after a long period of time without any active infections people can be anxious or fearful. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer emphasizes that this is a time for caution and common sense.”

He said if any exposures take place that may include unknown individuals they will be communicated through the public exposures page on the GNWT’s COVID-19 Response website.

Exposure notices have been issued for the Jackie Jacobson Youth Centre for 9 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4, and 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 5 and 6; the Kitti Hall Community Centre from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. Nov. 6; Grades 9, 10 and 11 at Mangilaluk School Nov. 4 and 5; and Boston Pizza in Yellowknife Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

Persons who attended any of the locations named above except Boston Pizza are to isolate for 10 days and monitor for symtpoms.