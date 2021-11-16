Tlicho artist Morgan Zoe’s handiwork is going places, on a Purolator box.

Zoe was one of the emerging Canadian artists to have his work chosen for limited-edition holiday art boxes, announced on Nov. 15.

The theme for this year’s contest is Light Up the Holidays, highlighting the uniqueness of each province and territory.

“I’m completely ecstatic for everyone involved and overjoyed with being involved in this awesome project,” said Zoe, who’s from Behchoko but moved to Deline earlier this year. “It happens once a year and it’s a good program for everyone involved. It’s the next level in terms of bringing your art career to the national level. Being regionally well known is OK, but on the national level, it’s a different ballgame.”

Zoe’s effort, which he toiled over for a couple of weeks, is an interpretation of what the holidays mean to him. It was impressive enough to make him the chosen NWT representative in the national art box competition.

He thinks residents of the NWT will identify with the finished product, which depicts a red tepee in the snow on one side and a snowy scene on the other side with a dog walker in front of a red house.

“It has universal themes,” he said.

Besides artwork, Zoe’s plans include the pursuit of Indigenous futurism — projecting how Indigenous culture will transform in the years ahead.

“That’s a huge untapped market right now,” he said. “It’s like street art in the 2000s, it’s gonna pop off soon.”

Those interested in picking up an art box can do so through Purolator shipping centres and Mobile Quick Stop locations offering Purolator Express services.