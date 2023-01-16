Ottawa-based Inuk artist Qattuu Evic has released her first single as a solo artist.

Panikuluuk, which comes from the Inuktitut word “little daughter,” was released on Jan. 4.

It is Qattuu’s first single from her upcoming album Midnight Sun, set to be released later this year.

An expression of motherhood, the song begins with a mother’s heartbeat in an ultrasound, subsequently accompanied by Qattuu’s throat-singing, Inuit drums and guitar thrums.

“I wrote this song for my daughter who is four years old, this is my song to her. It’s a very touching, emotional song,” said Qattuu.

Also heard in the song are audio clips of the musical artist’s panik when she was two years old.

“That’s definitely a highlight, hearing her voice on there,” said Qattuu. “Becoming a parent changed everything, it influenced everything in music. Ever since I found out I was pregnant, my world changed and I love it.

“It changed my whole outlook on how things mattered to me, who I want to be around, for my panik who for her to look up to.”

Panikuluuk is also a gift for Qattuu’s mother.

“I was talking to my manager on the release date. I said January 4 because that’s my mother’s birthday.

“This song is for my daughter but it’s also a gift for my mom. It’s one of her birthday gifts, it’s kind of like saying thank you.”

When passing on advice for aspiring artists, Qattuu urged others to find their own voice.

“Don’t aspire to be like someone else, be like you. You are powerful in your own way and people are going to love that,” she said, adding one doesn’t have to go far to find inspiration.

“It’s things that are near and dear to your heart. This song I wrote for my daughter. In my album coming out, I wrote a song for my father. Anything that’s in front of you, you can write a song about — you don’t have to be so stressed to find a passion.”

Originally from Pangnirtung, Qattuu is an Ontario-based Inuk throat-singer known for being a member of the musical group Silla and Rise until 2022. From there she became a soloist, performing on international stages in France, Belgium and the Philippines.

Qattuu says becoming a throat-singer has helped her connect with her Inuit culture in ways she wouldn’t have otherwise.

“When I throat-sing I feel very powerful, I feel very in-tune with myself. I feel very connected with my ancestors in a way that I don’t when I’m not throat-singing.”

Panikuluuk was released on the Nunavut-based record label Hitmakerz. It’s available for purchase on Apple iTunes and you can listen to it on online platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.