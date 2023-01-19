Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) had its network breached by a cyberattack on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Out of caution, QEC is asking customers to take steps toward the protection of personal information and monitor bank and credit card accounts for unusual activity.

“Our government is actively assisting (QEC) in its response to this weekend’s illegal cyberattack,” said Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok in a news release on Jan. 19. “Cabinet and our regular members are being kept informed of the situation and are confident in the course of action being taken by the corporation and our public service.”

Nunavut’s information technology teams are working with outside security experts to look into the cause of the attack.

“As soon as we learned there was a possible issue, we activated our crisis response plan,” said Rick Hunt, president and CEO of QEC.

Computer systems at QEC’s administrative and customer care offices will remain unavailable for the time being as the investigation into the cyberattack continues. The RCMP is assisting in the investigation.

Currently, credit card payments cannot be accepted in-person or through phone banking. Customers can continue to pay their bills through Co-op or Northern Stores in the 25 communities, or customer care offices in Iqaluit or Baker Lake. Bank transfer via phone or internet is also available. Further details will be provided when available, according to QEC.