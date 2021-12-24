The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), alongside Arctic Co-Ops will begin delivery of food hampers to Pangnirtung on Dec. 26.

This is a a part of QIA’s initiative to provide food security and isolation for communities impacted by Covid-19.

Qikiqatni Inuit living in Pangnirtung will be eligible to receive food hampered valued at $400.

“The ongoing threat of Covid-19 has made the holidays an uncertain time,” QIA President Olayuk Akesuk, “QIA hopes these hampers will ease the burden on Qikiqtani Inuit families.”

Pangnirtung QIA board member Charlie Qumuatuq said “QIA is committed to swift action in our communities. Our community is strong and following the public health orders is the best way to keep Pangnirtung safe.”

The delivery of food hampers to each Qikiqtani Inuit household will be contactless. Inuit with multiple families in a house can contact their local QIA community liaison officer for more information on additional support.

For more information visit the QIA website or contact COVID-19@qia.ca, or call 1-867-975-8383.