On Nov. 26 the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) hosted the 2021 Qikiqtani Business Achievement Awards, recognizing businesses in Qikiqtani for their achievements.

The awards are usually handed out as part of the Nunavut Business Achievement Awards during the Nunavut Trade Show, which was unable to take place again due to the risk of Covid-19. Nonetheless it was important for BRCC to recognize businesses despite the circumstances.

Businesses themselves have also been dealing with Covid-19 and its impacts on commerce in the territory.

“The reality is that all businesses in Nunavut deserve an award for their commitments to their communities during the rough times of Covid,” said Chris West, Executive Director of BRCC.

“The past couple of years has been difficult in many ways and people learned fast to adapt. We have to remember that many of our members provide essential services, the front-line retail workers that went to work everyday,” West said.

The categories and winners for the awards are the following:

Business of the Year Award: Allan Mullin, Al’s BnB;

Businessperson of the Year Award: Clarence Synard, NCC Investment Group Inc.;

Lifetime Achievement Award: Timmun Alariaq, Huit Huit Tours Kinngait;

Special Achievement Award: Thor Simonsen, Hitmakerz;

Volunteer of the Year Award: Mike Wilkins, RL Hanson.