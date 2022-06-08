The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) has purchased the old Co-Op Hotel in Resolute Bay and will be turning it into a multi-use facility for its Nauttiqsuqtiit Inuit Stewards.

Renovations for the building are currently being planned for the summer and fall, once completed it will house QIA offices, a garage, equipment storage space, the Parks Canada office and a visitors centre with additional space expected to be available.

QIA announced plans are also currently underway in other Qikiqtani communities to build similar facilities.

The Nauttiqsuqtiit Stewards are the caretakers of the Tallurutiup Imanga Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement (IBBA), they monitor sea ice conditions among other duties and keep an eye on the environment in the Tallurutiup Imanga Marine Conservation Area, which extends across a large swath of ocean stretching from Resolute into Baffin Bay east of Devon and Bylot Islands.