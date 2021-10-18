The Qikiqtani Inuit Association is going to give away 30,000 litres of bottled water to support Inuit in Iqaluit during the drinking water crisis.

The elderly and anyone facing additional barriers to accessing clean drinking water will get priority.

Inuit in Nunavut’s capital city are asked to call the QIA at 867-975-8400 to arrange delivery of bottled water during work hours by Friday, Oct. 22.

The regional Inuit association is also making a $7,000 donation to support Qajuqturvik Food Bank during the crisis.

Funding for this program was made available from the Indigenous Services Canada.