The launch of the 2021 Qilaut album is coming up, announced the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Culture and Heritage on May 11.

Qilaut is the department’s annual Inuktut songwriting contest. As part of the launch, there will be two live concerts taking place in Iqaluit’s Aqsarniit Hotel at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 14.

It was created to celebrate the Inuktut music scene as well as to inspire and incentivize more Inuktut music.

The 2021 theme for Qilaut was Family and Friends, both concerts on May 14 will be focused around this theme. Free CDs (compact discs) of the new album will be given away at the concerts. The CDs will also be available at the Culture and Heritage office in Iqaluit (first floor of building 903).