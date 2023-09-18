Minister Joanna Quassa has resigned from the Government of Nunavut’s cabinet, Premier P.J. Akeeagok revealed in a Sept. 18 news release.

Quassa stepped down due to “family reasons” on Saturday, Sept. 16, according to the release.

“Joanna Quassa resigned from executive council Saturday evening for family reasons,” Akeeagok said. “I wish to extend my appreciation for her service as a minister.”

Quassa, the MLA representing the riding of Aggu in Iglulik, was elected to the legislative assembly in October 2021, and began serving as a cabinet minister the following November.

A former teacher who once served as Iglulik’s mayor, Quassa has not yet commented publicly on her resignation.

In her stead, the premier revealed, Minister Margaret Nakashuk will now take responsibility for Nunavut Arctic College.

Minister John Main, meanwhile, will take on the mantle as minister of environment and minister responsible for energy.

Minister Lorne Kusugak will temporarily serve as minister of culture and heritage, minister of languages, and minister responsible for seniors.

When deputy premier Pamela Hakongak Gross returns from maternity leave on Oct. 16, she will take over those duties from Kusugak.

“The Katujjiluta mandate is founded on a partnership between all members of our consensus government,” Akeeagok said to conclude the release. “We will continue to work together to serve our territory.”