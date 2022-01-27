Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Qulliitt: Nunavut Status of Women Council is hosting a photo competition. The theme for this year’s competition is “Ikajuqatigiiniq – Helping One Another”.

The theme according to an announcement by Qulliit is to recognize the importance of Nunavut’s communities and the individual community members who foster care, love and resources in a time when help is needed.

This competition is looking for images which showcases your gratitude to neighbors, family, friends and community.

Applications can be found on the Qulliit website. Each applicant may submit up to three photos.

This competition is open to all Nunavummiut. Photos must arrive by Feb. 28 and can be sent via email to projects@qnsw.ca.

There will be 10 prizes, each $250. Winners will be announced on International Women’s Day.