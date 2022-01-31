Kugaaruk will be home to a new $39-million power plant and Chesterfield Inlet will get a $35-million power plant if the territory’s Utility Rates Review Council approves Qulliq Energy Corporation’s (QEC) latest proposal.

It might mean that rate payers pick up a portion of that cost.

As proposed, the bulk of the funds for the new power plants would come from what’s left of the Arctic Energy Fund, a federal program. That would cover $22.4 million for each of the capital projects. However, the remaining $29 million combined would be recovered through an application for higher power rates.

Kugaaruk’s power plant was built in 1974; Chesterfield Inlet’s is circa 1975.

Nunavummiut are invited to share their thoughts on these project permit applications through written submissions to the Utility Rates Review Council, an arm’s length board that provides advice to the GN about utility rates, at Box 1000, Stn 200 Iqaluit, NU, X0A 0H0 or by email at lwhite1@gov.nu.ca

The application can be found viewed at https://www.qec.nu.ca and upon request through URRC or QEC.