The Government of Nunavut is moving ahead with uniform rates for various classes of Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) customers.

Craig Simailak, the minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC), made the announcement in the Nunavut Legislative Assembly on Nov. 1.

“This new territorial-wide rate structure means all customers of the same type would pay the same rate for electricity regardless of where they live,” said Simailak. “The government decision to subsidize power supports Piliriqatigiinniq and Ikajuqtigiinniq by implementing changes that are significantly more equitable for Nunavimmiut who already pay some of the highest electricity rates in Canada.”

He added that this new models moves Nunavut away from the old NWT approach of community-by-community electricity rates.

The following new rates became effective as of Oct. 1, 2022, according to QEC:

-Non-government residential rates are at 62 cents per kilowatt hour

-Under Nunavut’s Electricity Subsidy Program, all non-government residential customers pay 50 per cent of the Iqaluit rate (31 cents per kilowatt hour) on energy usage up to 700 kilowatt hours from April 1 to Sept. 30 and 1,000 kilowatt hours from Oct. 1 to March 31. Any subsequent usage exceeding the subsidy limit will be billed at full cost.

-Non-government commercial rates are 51 cents per kilowatt hour

-Governmental residential rates are 93 cents per kilowatt hour

-Government commercial rates are 87 cents per kilowatt hour

QEC president Rick Hunt said the new rates will allow for QEC to secure revenue while continuing to provide power to Nunavummiut.

“This was made possible by significant investment from the Government of Nunavut that further promotes economic growth in Nunavut communities,” said Hunt.

Commercial customers in Iqaluit should expect to see a five per cent increase owing on monthly bills — an average of around $52 — while commercial customers in all other communities can expect a decrease with the new Nunavut-wide rate.