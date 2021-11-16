A fox in the Iqaluit area has tested positive for rabies and it was in contact with at least two sled dogs, according to the Department of Health.

The dogs have been isolated and are being monitored for symptoms.

The department advises residents to be on the lookout for foxes. If bitten or scratched, people should go to the health centre immediately and report the incident.

“Rabies can be passed onto people when an infected animal bites, scratches or licks them. A person can also get rabies when handling or skinning infected animals if they have cuts on their skin,” the Department of Health stated on Tuesday afternoon.

Contact a conservation officer if you see an animal behaving strangely, staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises.

The regional environmental health officer in Iqaluit can be reached at 867-975-1163. The after-hours Iqaluit city dispatch call line is 867-979-5650.