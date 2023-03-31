Nunavut’s Department of Health has announced an advisory for the residents of Baker Lake following cases of rabies being reported in the community.

The dog that had been in contact with a fox was euthanized after testing positive for rabies. A second dog that was in close contact with the euthanized dog was placed in quarantine.

Due to the danger of rabies in the area, the Department of Health advises all residents to be on the lookout for foxes in the area

Domestic animals that spend time tied outdoors should be monitored for a change in behaviour and signs of rabies. If you have been bitten or scratched by a fox or dog, you are encouraged to go to the local health centre to report the incident immediately. Treatment must start quickly after the exposure as rabies infections are almost always fatal.

Symptoms of rabies include staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or strange behaviour/noises.

If you see a fox or wolf wandering the community, contact the Baker Lake conservation officer at 867-793-2944. If your dog has had contact with a fox or wolf, call the regional environmental health officer at 867-645-6660.