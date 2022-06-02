Nunavut’s Department of Health has announced an advisory for the residents of Kugaaruk and Whale Cove following cases of rabies being reported in the two communities following fox attacks.

The dog in Kugaaruk was euthanized after it killed a fox showing signs of rabies, while the Whale Cove case came from a positive sample from a dog which had died following a separate fox attack.

Domestic animals which spend time tied outdoors should be monitored for a change in behaviour and signs of rabies. If you have been bitten or scratched by a fox or dog, you are to go to the local health centre to report the incident immediately. Treatment must start quickly after the exposure as rabies infections are almost always fatal.

Symptoms of rabies include staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or strange behaviour/noises.

If you see a fox or wolf wondering the community, contact the local conservation officer at 867-769-7011 (Kugaaruk) or 867-896-9189 (Whale Cove). If your dog has had contact with a fox or wolf, call the regional environmental health officer either at 867-983-4326 (Kitikmeot) or 867-645-8071 (Kivalliq).