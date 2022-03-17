Discussions are about to resume between City of Yellowknife officials and the Rotary Club of Yellowknife regarding a $210,000 Rotary Range Lake Trail upgrade, which is listed among the city’s 2022 capital projects.

The initiative aims to “improve the Range Lake Trail so that travel is easier for a larger range of the population. The trail is currently fairly narrow and there are areas that are difficult to navigate,” the project summary reads. “This project will make the route easier to navigate and provide rest stations along the route so that individuals who need them can also access this trail.”

A meeting between the city and the Rotary club to follow up on this project is expected in the near future, according to the humanitarian service organization. Plans to get work started last year were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trail was developed in the 1990s.