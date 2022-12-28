Justin Merritt, a councillor with the Hamlet of Rankin Inlet, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Dec. 27.

Most recently elected to council in October 2019, he had been actively involved with the municipality in various capacities for more than 30 years.

“He served his community with great dedication during this time and always worked in the best interest of the residents of Rankin Inlet,” wrote Harry Towtongie, mayor of Rankin Inlet in a letter from the municipality.

“Deepest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, daughters, Laura, Jocelyn and Kathleen as well as his son James,” Towtongie added. “He will be deeply missed.”