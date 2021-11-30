Four years after Rankin Inlet residents voted 75 per cent in favour of a liquor store, the Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission has announced that a location will officially open in the community on Dec. 4.

“Opening this store is consistent with the Government of Nunavut’s commitment to help change behaviour towards binge drinking by liberalizing access to lower-alcohol content beverages, while disrupting bootleggers,” the commission stated in a Nov. 30 news release.

Regular store hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

The commission will also provide numerous educational resources in regards to the safe and responsible consumption of alcohol, it stated.