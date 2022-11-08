Rankin Inlet has been without gasoline since Sunday, Nov. 6.

An update on social media from the local gas station indicating that there was no gas left spread through the internet and had many residents wondering when the community would be resupplied.

The Department of Community and Government Services addressed the situation two days later the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“The incoming fuel shipment has arrived in Rankin Inlet,” wrote the department in a news release. “The Petroleum Products Division of the Department of Community and Government Services is asking residents to conserve gasoline until the transfer has been complete. Offloading will commence once weather conditions permit and it is safe to do so.”