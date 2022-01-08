The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has announced an expansion of the distribution of rapid antigen testing kits at different Northwest Territories (NWT) entry points.

The land border crossings and expected start times for distribution ca be found below:

Highway 1 at the Alberta 60th parallel check point will begin distributing tests on the morning of Jan. 8.

Highway 8 at the Yukon/NWT check point will begin distributing tests on Jan. 9 or as soon as weather and logistics allow.

Highway 7 at the British Columbia/NWT check point will begin distributing tests at the next scheduled opening on Jan. 11.

With help from the COVID Secretariat, the testing kits will be distributed at certain points of entry beginning over the weekend and early next week.

Testing kits include five individual tests.

COVID Secretariat Border Officers are distributing them at highway points of entry, aiming to deliver two tests per vehicle occupant with a minimum of one box distributed per vehicle.