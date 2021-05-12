Police are advising of disruption in phone service around the territory.

Cell service, long distance calling and landline services have been down or operating intermittently, RCMP said Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Marie York Condon said the disruption has affected most NWT communities and the Yellowknife area.

Emergency phone service may experience some technical difficulties and call service in some communities may be intermittent – including RCMP #1111 and possibly 911 service calls.

Condon did not indicate when RCMP aware of the problem or if they knew of any timeline on the service’s return.

Northwestel was not immediately available for comment.

RCMP stated that further updates will be provided as required.