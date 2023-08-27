RCMP are warning residents of a text message targetting those affected by wildfires, part of a suspected scam.

The police have received concerns about messages that purport to be from the Canada Revenue Agency and reference a supposed “Canada Relief Fund.”

These messages are not from a legitimate source and residents are encouraged not to click on the link or provide any personal information in response to these messages, the Mounties advised in a news release issued Sunday.

“Clicking on links in text messages from unknown sources can potentially expose cell phone users to inadvertently downloading malicious software that can compromise your personal information,” the RCMP stated. “Residents are reminded that all benefits that relate to wildfire evacuation relief or support, require you to apply for them. If you have not applied for financial support from a specific agency but then receive unsolicited correspondence, it is likely a scam.

“Residents are encouraged to use reliable sources of information for what is available to those affected by wildfire evacuations. If you are unsure about correspondence you have received from an agency, call them and confirm that the messages are legitimate,” the RCMP added.

An example of a suspicious text message that is targetting NWT evacuees, according to the RCMP. Image courtesy of the RCMP

Information about financial support through the Government of the Northwest Territories can be found at: https://www.gov.nt.ca/en/public-safety/financial-support-and-donating

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre also provides information about past and current scams affecting Canadians. For more information please visit: