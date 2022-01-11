Amid the Omicron variant’s rapid emergence in the NWT, the RCMP is altering its service delivery.

Residents may see RCMP members wearing additional personal protective equipment, such as masks, consistent with actions taken by first responders.

In addition, the Mounties have also introduced additional screening when members of the public visit detachments or make calls to the police.

With an aim to limit the spread of Covid-19 among first responders and within police buildings, some residents may experience a delay in administrative assistance, such as requests for police record checks, motor vehicle accident reports, general questions, etc. For such matters, the RCMP suggests that contact should be made by phone, rather than going to a detachment in-person, unless otherwise directed.

“NT RCMP have applied various precautions in a measured approach during the pandemic,” stated Supt. Jeff Christie, officer in charge of the RCMP’s criminal operations for the NWT. “We ask for the understanding of the public in the coming weeks as we continue to support public safety and policing.”

For locations in the territory where higher Covid-19 case counts and community transmission are reported, RCMP office services may be discontinued, but this would be a rare occurrence, according to the Mounties.

However, core RCMP police services would continue with frequent engagement between local detachment commanders and community leaders, the law enforcement agency stated.