The RCMP have announced Operation Impact 2021, a public awareness campaign taking place over the Thanksgiving weekend, Oct. 8 to Oct. 11.

The campaign will focus on education and enforcement related to “impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs and fatigue, aggressive driving, distracted driving and the use of seat belts and child car seats.”

The theme for 2021 is: Be a hero. Aim for zero.

NT RCMP drew attention to 2018 statistics from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) indicating that every day, on average, up to four Canadians are killed and many more are injured in alcohol and/or drug related motor vehicle crashes on public roads.

During the Thanksgiving weekend, this number translates to approximately 16 Canadian families’ lives being affected.

Police officers in the NWT and partners will be “conducting traffic stops and roadside checkpoints with the aim of preventing impaired driving and compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act.”

“Please be vigilant this Thanksgiving weekend and report any signs of possible impaired drivers to your local police detachment or safely call 911 where that service exists” said Const. Andrew Moore of “G” Division Traffic Services in a statement.

The Mounties remind those with weekend plans to have safe alternatives to get home if consuming intoxicating substances.

Covid-19 guidance remains in effect throughout the NWT, under orders of the chief public health officer.