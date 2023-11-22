An Edmonton man is facing drug possession and trafficking charges after RCMP arrested him at a home in Fort Resolution where he allegedly had 84 grams of crack-cocaine, 35 grams of suspected Percocet and $5,500 dollars in cash with him.

Abel Leule, 19, was arrested and charged in relation to this incident after a Fort Resolution Elder called the police and asked that Leule be removed from his home on Nov. 18. The accused has also been charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house, obstructing a police officer and two counts of failing to comply with court conditions.

“Drug traffickers are coming into our communities and coercing their way into personal residences so they can conduct their business. The people that are housing these drug traffickers are sometimes compensated for their silence or other times, too scared to say anything. This type of activity exploits not only people struggling with addictions but also the vulnerable people in our communities who house these traffickers and are subjected to this illegal and dangerous activity,” stated Cpl. Matt Halstead, RCMP NT media relations officer.

The Fort Resolution arrest is connected to a Fort Smith search warrant that was executed on McDougal Road on Nov. 18, according to the RCMP. That occurred as part of a drug investigation and resulted in the arrest of one adult on site following a search of the premises. However, that individual has not yet been charged and the investigation is ongoing, the Mounties noted.

Percocet is a painkiller that contains an opioid, which can be highly addictive if misused.

“The people in the communities were serve are the best sources of information when it comes to drug trafficking investigations. Anyone who has information about drug trafficking as asked to contact their local detachment or CrimeStoppers,” the RCMP added.