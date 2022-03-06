The 17-year-old suspect wanted by police in relation to multiple incidents including a sudden death in Fort Smith has been apprehended by RCMP.

The youth was arrested in the town without incident at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release issued by G Division RCMP.

The youth was wanted by police as a suspect in the theft of firearms and a GNWT vehicle this past Friday.

The release also stated that the investigation into “multiple criminal offences” will continue and updates will be forthcoming.

He is facing charges of assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order from an incident in Fort Smith on Feb. 26. He is also a suspect in a series of break and enters thefts on March 4 where a GNWT vehicle and long barrel firearms were stolen from two locations.

NNSL Media is no longer naming the suspect as he is deemed a young offender.