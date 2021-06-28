A man accused of committing murder last Halloween has been taken into custody at the Yellowknife RCMP detachment.

Ahmed Mohamed, also known as “Scotty,” attended the detachment on June 26, at approximately 10 a.m. Mohamed, 21, is charged with murder and assault causing bodily harm related to an incident on Oct. 31, 2020.

Mohamed will appear in Territorial court on June 30, 2021. He will remain in custody until then.

He had been reported “at large” in the fall by RCMP who believed Mohamed may have fled to Toronto or Edmonton.

“We are thankful that he is now in custody, and the family and friends of the victim will be able to have this case move forward in the justice system,” Sgt. Jason Hurley, major crimes unit commander said.

No further information about the event or the details about Mohamed coming into custody were provided.