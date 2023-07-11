RCMP have quickly resolved a “critical incident” in Fort Liard by arresting a man after they responded to a call about a firearm.

An update from the police issued on Tuesday morning didn’t provide any details about the suspect, only that he was taken into custody “without incident.”

“Fort Liard residents are no longer asked to avoid any areas of town, but may see additional police resources throughout the day while the investigation continues,” the Mounties advised, adding that a further update will be provided when available.

“We thank the media for their timely messaging, and the public for their cooperation,” the RCMP stated.