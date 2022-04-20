Yellowknife RCMP responded to three commercial break and enters on Old Airport Road on April 14.

At 1:14 a.m., police responded to a complaint of a commercial alarm at a business where they determined a door had been damaged in an attempt to gain access. RCMP then observed a man leaving the property of another business on the same road.

The individual was arrested for failing to comply with conditions of a probation order and found to be in possession of several stolen items that had not yet been reported by the businesses.

An investigation determined that this man is a suspect in three separate break and enters on Old Airport Road on April 14.

The accused now faces multiple charges of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.