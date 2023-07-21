Hay River police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Haily Egotak, who was last seen in Hay River on July 17.

Egotak had expressed a desire to leave the community and hitchhike to Yellowknife or Edmonton, according to an RCMP news release issued on Friday afternoon.

She has not been in contact with her family or friends and the Mounties are looking to confirm her well-being.

Egotak is described as being 5’4”, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about Egotak’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.