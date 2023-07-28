The Behchoko RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tyson Michel of Behchoko.

Michel, 30, is wanted for criminal harassment, uttering threats, dangerous operation of motor vehicle and failing to comply with release conditions.

Given the current evacuation of Behchoko, Michel is believed to be in Yellowknife, according to police.

Anyone who has information about Tyson Michel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.