Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for any information they have about the whereabouts of Tanya Harry.

Police say they received a complaint she was missing on Oct. 1, but Harry had not been seen since Sept. 28 and has missed several appointments.

“Initial attempts to locate Harry have been unsuccessful and the Yellowknife RCMP are asking anyone with information about Harry’s whereabouts to call the Yellowknife Detachment,” said RCMP Media Relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “Tanya Harry is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. Harry has black hair and brown eyes and she was last seen in the area of the Discovery Inn in Yellowknife. Harry is from Fort Smith but was in Yellowknife to attend appointments and was expected to be in the community for a number of days.

“Anyone who has information about Tanya Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.”