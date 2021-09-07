RCMP are seeking public assistance in the location of an Inuvik man who has been missing since Sept. 4.

Joseph Omilgoituk, 29, was last downtown in Inuvik at approximately 12:00 pm.

No photo has been provided, but he is described as an Indigenous man, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” (168 cm) and weighs approximately 140 lbs (63.5 kg). He was last seen wearing a short black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Omilgoituk is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, contact Crime Stoppers: text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.