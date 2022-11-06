Yellowknife RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Sherrina Hikoalok, who was reported missing on Nov. 4.

She is described as 5’5” and weighing approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hikoalok sometimes uses the alias Sherrina Ohiktook.

She is believed to be in the Yellowknife area.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

In the event of an emergency call, 911.