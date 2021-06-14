An area of Williams Avenue uptown Yellowknife has been taped off to preserve potential evidence following a call for emergency response the morning of June 14.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Yellowknife RCMP and units from the City of Yellowknife Fire Division were called to a residence.

RCMP indicate the investigation is ongoing and that additional resources have been dispatched.

They did not give details on the call for response.

The public is asked to avoid the taped off area, though it doesn’t currently pose a risk to the public.

RCMP said further details will be shared as they become available.