Yellowknife RCMP have deployed additional uniformed police officers in light of the emergency evacuation taking place in the NWT capital city, Dettah, Ndilo and the Ingraham Trail.

In addition to responding to calls for service, the Mounties will conduct neighbourhood patrols in an effort to prevent break-ins and theft from homes and businesses.

“This increased police presence will remain in effect for as long as it is safe to do so,” the RCMP stated in a news release on Thursday morning.

Non-essential services, such as front counter service at the Yellowknife detachment, will be reduced throughout the evacuation order period. However, if communications are cut off, then front counter service will resume and police officers will be present at the detachment around the clock, the RCMP advised.

“The Yellowknife RCMP encourage everyone who is subject to the evacuation order to comply and make arrangements to leave as soon as possible,” the news release reads.