Police have now laid charges against a 28-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man in Fort Providence on Monday evening.

RCMP announced Wednesday afternoon that the accused has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation by Fort Providence RCMP, G Division Major Crimes Unit, the Forensic Identification Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner. The suspect has been remanded in custody and will appear in Territorial Court tomorrow via video link at 1:30 p.m.

Police were called to a residence in the community on Monday evening after a report of a man dead inside. Two adult females were taken into custody at the time without incident. The second female in the case has been released without charges.