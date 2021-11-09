Yellowknife RCMP have charged three men and a woman following an investigation that led to the seizure from a residence of what is believed to be crack cocaine, a loaded handgun, machetes, an undisclosed sum of cash and other evidence.

Yahya Abdullahi, an 18-year-old from Edmonton, faces 13 charges, the Mounties stated on Nov. 8.

Abdulrasaq Yousif, also 18 and from Edmonton, Akok Aken, a 20-year-old from Edmonton, and Dawn Gosselin, a 31-year-old from Yellowknife, were each charged with five alleged offences.

All four accused face charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. There are also accusations relating to firearms, drugs and resisting arrest.

The RCMP urges those who witness suspicious activity to call the Yellowknife detachment at 669-1111, or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.