Yellowknife RCMP confiscated 197 grams of crack-cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, material used to produce crack-cocaine and $3,400 cash during an investigation last week.

On Nov. 10, a search warrant was executed in accordance with the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in Yellowknife. Mikail Alkithiry, 28, from Etobicoke, Ont., faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of materials used to produce a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime, unlawful possession of a restricted firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

More charges expected to arise as the investigation is ongoing.

Alkithiry is being kept in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone who has information about drug trafficking in the Yellowknife area is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. In the event of an emergency call 911.